Khan Academy Partners With Disney For 'Imagineering In A Box'? Learn How To Register

Khan Academy is amongst the biggest non-profit educational academy in the world. It was opened by Khan Salman to help the children across the globe to learn and excel in their curriculum and life. The academy is also available on App Store and Play Store for students to learn effectively and easily. The app is known to provide Personalized learning and they also utilise several Tools to empower teachers. Now, in a collaboration with Disney, this incredible learning platform has brought Khan Academy Imagineering in a Box which brings new things for its users.

What is Khan Academy Imagineering in a Box?

Khan Academy brings 'Imagineering in a Box' which is an online free educational curriculum. This is an online platform which is partnered by Disney to help educate the audience of all age groups. As part of the 35 educational videos, the curriculum features project-based exercises that apply science, technology, engineering, art and math. These videos allow learners to create themed experiences. The course offers three complete lessons on Creating worlds, Designing Attractions and Bringing Characters to life.

How to register for Khan Academy Imagineering in a Box?

One can easily opt for this program by signing up on the https://www.khanacademy.org/ website or downloading it through App Store and Play Store on your iOS or Android devices. After completing the signing up process, open the Walt Disney Imagineering in a Box section or just search for it on the search bar on the top left corner of the website.

Don't miss: Sequestered at home? Learn how Disney Imagineers make the magic in free online course called "Imagineering in a box" -- https://t.co/stoe0IiGPu pic.twitter.com/TEg2yIlTOs — The Disney Blog (@TheDisneyBlog) March 23, 2020

