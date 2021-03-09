Last Updated:

Lava Spin And Win March 9 Edition - Get Answers And Win Lava Z6 Mobile

Amazon Lava Spin and Win quiz answers for March 9th. Stand a chance to win Lava Z6 by answering the questions correctly. Read to know more.

Amazon has returned with a bunch of new offers spanning from Women's Day offers to device-centric quizzes. Lava Spin and Win is the latest offer to have joined the platform. Here's a guide on how to participate in the contest with full access to all the answers needed to win it. Lava is gradually emerging on the top of the game after the 'Ban Chinese Products' movement. As a result, the company has come ready with a number of back-to-back launches in the market. Here's a chance to win the latest entry, Lava Z6.

Lava Spin and Win - How to participate in the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1 - Since this is an app-only quiz, the participant will be required to download the Amazon app that is available on both Google Play Store as well as iOS.

Step 2 - Open the Amazon app, sign up or log in to your account. It only takes a few minutes.

Step 3 - Once landed on the home page, scroll down to the 'Amazon offers' section or simply search for 'Funzone' on the search bar.

Step 4 - A number of the latest Amazon offers will be presented in the form of banners. Click on the LAVA Z6 Spin and Win offer.

Step 5 - The participant is required to spin the wheel to determine what they've won. Following this, the participant will be required to answer a question related to the product. Only if answered correctly will the participant get a fair chance of winning.

Step 6 - Assuming they've answered correctly, the participant will then enter the lucky draw whose winners will be announced on March 26, 2021.

Lava Spin and Win Answers - 

Question: Which of these is a feature of the Lava Z6?

Answer: All of the Above

The participant will be presented with a range of options in the form of prizes. They are - 

  • Rs 3,000 as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Lava Z6 and Lava BeU (2 winners will be chosen from the lucky draw)
  • Rs 2,000 as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Lava Z6 and Lava BeU (5 winners will be chosen from the lucky draw)
  • Rs 1,500 as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Lava Z6 and Lava BeU (10 winners will be chosen from the lucky draw)
  • Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Lava Z6 and Lava BeU (19 winners will be chosen from the lucky draw)
  • Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance on purchase of Lava Z6 and Lava BeU (300 winners will be chosen from the lucky draw)
  • Lava Z6 smartphone (1 winner will be chosen from the lucky draw)
