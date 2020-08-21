Lightroom App Misplaces Pics & Presets Of IOS Users; Adobe Says Non-reversible

Earlier this week, Adobe had launched a Lightroom 5.4.0 for iPhone and iPad users in order to fix some bugs that the users had been complaining about. However, the particular version left the users shocked as it removed all the pictures and presets that users had saved within the cloud. Adobe in a statement released by them stated that the photos and presets lost, cannot be retrieved by any means.

Lightroom App misplaces pictures and presets of users

The Lightroom 5.4.0 was released for iPhone and iPad users, and it was meant to repair earlier bugs and provide stability enhancements to the customers. However, it put a number of users in shock because the version made the pictures of users saved in the cloud to disappear. The users complained about it and expressed how they lost some of their work.

Adobe acknowledged the problem and launched another version for each iOs and iPadOs. Adobe further stated that the pictures and presets that were lost and misplaced, are not recoverable. Adobe wrote in the statement that as a consequence of a bug within the earlier model, the pictures lost cannot be retrieved. Check out the statement below.

Some customers who updated to Lightroom 5.4.0 on iPhone and iPad may be missing photos and/or presets. This affected customers using Lightroom mobile without a subscription to the Adobe cloud. It also affected Lightroom cloud customers with photos and presets that had not yet synced to the Adobe cloud. A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) for iOS and iPadOS has now been released that prevents this issue from affecting additional customers. Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0. We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We know how frustrating and upsetting this will be to people affected and we sincerely apologize.

Numerous users complaint on the Photoshop Feedback forums how the bug has effected their editing efforts. Several users pointed out that many of their paid presets are also gone and how it is “upsetting”. A user wrote on reddit how he lost his work.

It is unclear as to what caused the problem and how did all the pictures in the cloud get misplaced. Adobe further stated that Android and Windows users have not been affected by this. Check out the statement below.

Note: No assets in the Lightroom cloud were lost or are at risk. Lightroom mobile on Android, Lightroom desktop on macOS and Windows, as well as Lightroom Classic are not affected.

Image: Marek Levák@designmesk/ unsplash