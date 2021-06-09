Link Your Aadhaar Card And PAN Card On The New Income Tax Portal In 5 Easy Steps

A new income tax portal has been launched by the Income Tax Department of India on June 7, 2021, at 8:45 PM. Nirmala Sitharaman, the current Finance, and Corporate Affairs Minister announced the new website through a tweet on June 8, 2021. The portal has been designed for a ‘smoother, simpler and smarter’ e-filling experience. Read along to know more about Aadhar PAN linking on the new income tax website.

New Income Tax portal

On June 8, 2021, MyGovIndia (the official account of the Indian Government on Twitter) tweeted the launch of a new ITR e-filling portal 2.0: ‘incometax.gov.in’ while highlighting some of the main features of the new UI. It is built to offer an enhanced user experience, contains a dashboard that hosts all actions taken by a user, and a dynamic and user-friendly interface. The income tax new website is available in multiple Indian languages.

.@IncomeTaxIndia launches a new ITR e-filing portal 2.0 https://t.co/xli03QTB3X.

Some of its highlighting features are:

👉Enhanced user experience

👉Dashboard hosting all action items

👉A dynamic & intuitive interface

👉Available in multiple Indian languages pic.twitter.com/sWuJfjVAcK — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) June 8, 2021

Link Aadhaar Card and PAN Card

It is mandatory to link Aadhaar Card and PANCard as it lets the government keep records of financial transactions that are taxable, and then can be identified. It helps in preventing tax evasion. Additionally, linking the Aadhaar card and Pan card also puts a stop to multiple PAN cards held by an individual, in an effort to flee from paying taxes. Aadhaar and Pan linking is an initiative by the government and financial system in order to facilitate the smooth running of financial services and tax payment.

The last date to link Aadhaar and PAN card has been extended by the government from March 31, 2021, to June 30, 2021. If a citizen would not link their Aadhaar card with their PAN card, the PAN Card would become inoperative, barring the citizen to perform any financial transaction wherever it is mandatory. Given below are the steps using which anyone can link the Aadhaar card and PAN card on the new income tax portal.

Go to the incometax.gov.in

Under the ‘Our Services’ section, click on 'Link Aadhaar'

A new page will load. Enter the basic details such as PAN number, Aadhaar number, name as per Aadhaar card and mobile number as registered in Aadhaar card

Tick mark on both the checkboxes as applicable

Click submit

IMAGE: INCOME TAX PORTAL