List Of Countries Where Yupptv Will Live Stream IPL 2021; Check Out

YuppTV is a South Asian over-the-top (OTT) service provider that offers live television and videos, as well as recording and storage options. YuppTV enables broadcasters and service providers to reach a wider audience by allowing viewers to watch content on up to six screens, including wired TVs, STBs, computers, smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. Continue reading to know about the list of countries where yupptv will live stream IPL 2021.

Yupptv IPL 2021

YuppTV, an OTT video network, revealed on Tuesday that it has secured the digital broadcasting rights for the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in over 100 countries. YuppTV will now be able to help cricket fans all over the world watch and enjoy all of the live matches scheduled for the Vivo IPL 2021.

YuppTV has secured digital media rights to the 2021 Indian Premier League in Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Japan, Bhutan, Maldives, Central Asia, Continental Europe, Central and South America, and Southeast Asia (except Malaysia, Singapore). Vivo IPL has returned to India after being relocated to the UAE in 2020 due to a nationwide lockdown. From April 9 to May 30, 2021, YuppTV will broadcast all of the action from the Vivo IPL 2021. Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata are among the cities hosting the gathering.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host all IPL 14 matches. Owing to the worsening circumstances of the pandemic, the BCCI recently declared that the matches would be played without an audience on the grounds. The decision on whether or not to invite the audience will be made later.

Yupptv IPL Live Streaming Features

Users can stream their favourite Indian channels and watch Live TV, Catchup TV, Movies and more.

Live TV Users can watch among hundreds of favourite Indian channels Live in your region at your convenience.

Catchup TV Users will not have to miss a program again and they will be able to catch up watching any show and channel for up to 10 days.

Mini Theatre This feature allows the users to exclusively watch the latest movie releases as they are released on theatres

Seamless access YuppTV provides access to all of your content from all your devices.



Image Source: YuppTV