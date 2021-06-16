Last Updated:

Ludwig Banned From YouTube For A Week, Ending His 618 Days Upload Streak

Ludwig banned from YouTube for a week, ending his 618 days upload streak. Here is more information about what happened and why was he banned.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
ludwig banned

IMAGE: LUDWIG AHGREN INSTAGRAM


Ludwig, one of Twitch's most famous broadcasters, was banned for a week on YouTube after one of his videos was tagged as "child safety”. Last week, the popular streamer was banned from Instagram, and now he's been banned from YouTube as well. According to the streamer, who has 1.7 million followers, the ban on YouTube means that he won't be able to publish for a week, bringing an almost two-year streak of uploads to an end.

Ludwig banned from YouTube

Ludwig got the news while he was streaming live. His most recent "You laugh, you lose" upload is said to be the most likely cause for his suspension. Later, it was anticipated that the video got flagged for “child safety” as the video showcased a monkey throwing its faeces at a child. Some fans of the streamer feel that his video talked about child labour, but Ludwig denies the allegations.

 

Ludwig also dismissed the two theories and claimed that the clip of the monkey throwing its faeces on the child was a video from YouTube itself. He further stated that the clip is still live on the platform and has much higher views than his video. The streamer was not convinced either that the ban was imposed due to the clip where he spoke about child labour.

READ | Destiny banned on Twitch for the third time: Know why and for how long will the ban last

Ludwig, however, feels that the above theories would have been possible only if the videos got spam reported by people who were trying to mess with him as a meme. After a one-week suspension from posting owing to one of his videos being reported for child safety, Twitch broadcaster Ludwig Ahgren has gotten a reaction from YouTube.

READ | WillNeff banned on Twitch for an unexpected reason: How long will the streamer be gone?

Ludwig took action to keep his upload streak alive by uploading a video from more than three years ago. He said, "This video was uploaded three years ago and I’m posting it in hopes of somehow keeping my streak. This might, however, be the end of the 618 days of uploading a video every day. Thank you for watching any of the videos whether it was 1 or all of them. I appreciate you and hopefully I get unbanned soon so I can keep doing what I love.” Watch the clip below.

READ | Apex Legends Twitch Drops: Get a Community Loading Screen through Apex Legends and Twitch

IMAGE: LUDWIG AHGREN INSTAGRAM

READ | Reddit, Twitch and other major websites go down; users flock to Twitter to share memes
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND