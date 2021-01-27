MacOS Big Sur Update Released For Developers To Test The Features

Apple has launched a second RC version of an upcoming update for macOS Big Sur 11.2. Apple has released the update for developers for testing purposes. The new update is releasing two months after initial macOS Big Sur released.

The update is made available for developers who can download the updated macOS Big Sur 11.2 release candidate. macOS Big Sur 11.2 eliminates a feature that previously allowed Apple apps to bypass third-party firewalls, security tools, and VPN apps. macOS Big Sur 11 includes a ContentFilterExclusion List that allowed Apple’s apps to avoid firewall and VPN apps that users had installed. These Apple apps included App Store, Maps, iCloud and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 features

The new macOS update has removed the functionality where the apps were not able to filter or inspect traffic for some built in Apple apps. When the macOS Big Sur 11.2 releases, Apple apps will be compatible with VPN apps. This further means that the apps will no longer be able to bypass firewalls and other security tools.

In one of the recent Apple’s releases notes, the brand claimed the update shall improve the Bluetooth reliability. Moreover, the update includes multiple bug fixes as well. ‌macOS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option

System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

The latest update shall fix bug that had a potential to cause external displays to show a black screen whenever the device was connected to an M1 Mac Mini using an HDMI to DVI converter. It further fixes an issue that resulted in edits to Apple ProRaw photos in the Photos app not to save them. The update also includes fixes for iCloud Drive, System Preferences and more.

