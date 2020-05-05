Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana Eligibility, How To Apply And More; Learn Here

Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana was initially launched in the year 2012 with the name Rajiv Gandhi Jan Arogya Yojana in Maharashtra. Later on April 1, 2017, the Maharashtra state government changed the name to Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY). Under this scheme, the state government has provided cashless treatments to numerous underprivileged patients in its province. Initially, in Phase 1 of the scheme, only 8 districts were entitled with this benefit but later in the year 2012 in Phase 2, more than 28 districts were added to provide free treatments to the needy.

This initiative of Maharashtra government was taken as there are many people and families in India who are not capable of bearing the charges of different types of medicines and treatment. Due to poverty, many people face health problems as they cannot afford to buy expensive medicines and treatments. With this scheme, the government ensure that the poor people of the State get access to medical facilities. People falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) or people earning less than ₹1 Lakh annually can avail the benefits of the state government's health insurance scheme.

Source: Jeevandayee.Gov.In

Who is eligible for Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana?

The Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana initially provided benefits to only families falling under the BPL category, but now it covers Ashramshala, orphanage, old age homes and journalists. It also provides benefits to farmers from the 14 identified distressed districts of Maharashtra. However, the eligibility criteria also state that people with Orange card, Yellow card, Antyodaya Card, and Annapurna Card holders can avail the benefits.

How much cover does the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana provide?

The scheme provides the health insurance of ₹1.5 lakh per year to the people and the government pays the instalment of ₹339 every month for the poor. However, in the case of severe health issues and operations such as kidney transplant, the amount of insurance has been increased from Rs.2.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs.

How to apply for Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana?

A person can avail the health benefits under this scheme by visiting the nearest hospital that is registered with this scheme. The details of the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana hospitals list is provided in the official website of the scheme. Make sure to carry all your documents such as- Ration card, Aadhaar card, Antyodaya or Annapurna card when you visit the hospital for registration. The hospital will assist you with the procedure and they will be sending an E-preauthorization request to the insurance companies and the department managing this scheme for providing the necessary help. After verification, the applicant will be registered to the scheme and can hence avail cashless treatment in the hospital.

