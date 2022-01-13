Makar Sankranti 2022: How to download and send Happy Makar Sankranti stickers on WhatsApp

On the ocassion of Makar Sankranti, users want to wish their near and dear ones through stickers on WhatsApp. Stickers are creative illustrations that convert a feeling or emotion and they can be used to accompany a text greeting or a festival wish. While WhatsApp itself has not launched a Makar Sankranti sticker pack, there are several third-party sticker packs that can be downloaded and used easily on WhatsApp.

One can download multiple Makar Sankranti sticker packs from the Google Play Store. By making a simple search for the stickers, users can find new sticker packs that are developed by third-party developers. However, users shall also consider the reviews and the overall rating before downloading a sticker pack from the app store. That being said, there are multiple sticker packs available on the Google Play Store which can be sent on the occasion of different festivals.

How to download Makar Sankranti stickers for WhatsApp?

Open Google Play Store.

Search for "Makar Sankranti stickers for WhatsApp" from the search box at the top of the Play Store's home page.

Google Play Store will display the most relevant search results.

When testing, there were three Makar Sankranti stickers download packs with decent ratings Pongal and Makar Sankranti Stickers for WhatsApp by SATHYA Sankranti Stickers for WhatsApp | Pongal stickers by Telegu Creators Pongal and Makar Sankranti Stickers for WhatsApp by VELAN

Tap on the sticker pack and then tap on "Install".

The sticker pack will be downloaded and installed by Google Play Store.

Once installed, click on "Open" in the Google Play Store.

In the interface that opens, tap on the '+' icon located beside the name of the sticker pack.

A prompt will open that will ask confirmation for adding to sticker pack to WhatsApp.

Tap on "Add" and the sticker pack will be available to use in WhatsApp.

Once the selected Makar Sankranti stickers for WhatsApp are added, users can send them to other WhatsApp users. To do so, a user needs to open a chat, tap on the emoji icon at the left side of the chatbox and tap on the stickers icon that shows at the extreme right. Then, select the Makar Sankranti sticker from the options available and send the desired sticker. Now, these stickers can be sent to any other chat as well.