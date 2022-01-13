Makar Sankranti 2022: How to download and send Happy Makar Sankranti stickers on WhatsApp

Quick links:
On the ocassion of Makar Sankranti, users want to wish their near and dear ones through stickers on WhatsApp. Stickers are creative illustrations that convert a feeling or emotion and they can be used to accompany a text greeting or a festival wish. While WhatsApp itself has not launched a Makar Sankranti sticker pack, there are several third-party sticker packs that can be downloaded and used easily on WhatsApp.
One can download multiple Makar Sankranti sticker packs from the Google Play Store. By making a simple search for the stickers, users can find new sticker packs that are developed by third-party developers. However, users shall also consider the reviews and the overall rating before downloading a sticker pack from the app store. That being said, there are multiple sticker packs available on the Google Play Store which can be sent on the occasion of different festivals.
Once the selected Makar Sankranti stickers for WhatsApp are added, users can send them to other WhatsApp users. To do so, a user needs to open a chat, tap on the emoji icon at the left side of the chatbox and tap on the stickers icon that shows at the extreme right. Then, select the Makar Sankranti sticker from the options available and send the desired sticker. Now, these stickers can be sent to any other chat as well.