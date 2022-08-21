Mark Zuckerberg Hints At 'major Update' For Horizon Worlds Avatars After Backlash

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that a major update to Horizon Worlds avatar graphics will be introduced soon. Zuckerberg's statement comes days after he shared an image of his digital avatar as he posed in front of the Eiffel Tower. He shared the pictures on Tuesday, August 16 to make an announcement regarding the launch of Horizon Worlds in France and Spain.

The pictures shared by Zuckerberg received mixed responses from netizens with some social media users making fun of the VR graphics. One Twitter user wrote, "Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a screenshot of himself in Meta’s metaverse “Horizon Worlds”, and it’s even worse than anyone expected. How embarrassing." Another netizen tweeted, "Mark Zuckerberg launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain with an eye-gougingly ugly VR selfie. Meta's metaverse ploy is surely dying in the dark."

After facing the backlash, Mark Zuckerberg in a Facebook post announced that major updates for Horizon Worlds graphics will be introduced soon and he will share further details at the upcoming Connect conference.

Mark Zuckerberg launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain with an eye-gougingly ugly VR selfie. Meta's metaverse ploy is surely dying in the dark.

Mark Zuckerberg recently shared a screenshot of himself in Meta's metaverse "Horizon World's", and it's even worse than anyone expected…

How embarrassing





One of the things people were complaining about is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar that we see on Horizon Worlds because it was a little far from a human look.

Meta spent $10 billion on their metaverse in 2021 and this is what Zuck posted today.

Stop complaining.





Image posted earlier was 'pretty basic': Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg even went on to acknowledge that the image he posted earlier was "pretty basic" and added that it was captured "very quickly" to celebrate the launch. He further added, "The graphics in Horizon are capable of much more -- even on headsets -- and Horizon is improving very quickly."

In a blog post on August 16, Meta stated that Mark Zuckerberg announced making Horizon Worlds available to people aged 18 years or above in France and Spain in English. It further noted that the decision has been taken as part of their plan to introduce Horizon Worlds to more people in Europe. Meta had started Horizon Worlds for everyone aged above 18 years in the US and Canada in December.

Notably, Horizon Worlds is a virtual social platform launched in 2021 to enable users to explore and play together. According to CNN, Facebook in last year's third quarter results revealed that it planned to use at least $10 billion on Facebook Reality Labs to create resources for augmented and virtual reality products.

