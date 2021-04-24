Mark Zuckerberg Poses A Question On Facebook, Cites Heartwarming Reply From His Father

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his platform to ask a quirky question to his followers, getting over 250K responses in return. Out of those comments, one response in particular definitely captured the spotlight and became the topic of interest thereafter. The response was from, none other than, Mark Zuckerberg's father, Edward, and it had to be the most heartwarming of the lot. Here's what caused a storm on Facebook on Friday.

Mark Zuckerberg's post cites a sweet reply from his father

On Friday, April 23, Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to tease his followers about the upcoming plans in the pipeline. "Do you ever get so excited about what you're working on that you forget to eat meals?" he wrote. This post instantly sparked conversations and received over 250K comments and 750K reactions. While the CEO is no stranger to being the talk of the town, this post, in particular, was received exceptionally well.

"Keeps happening. I think I've lost 10 pounds in the last month from this, but our new products are going to be (fire emoji)," Zuckerberg continued, replying to his own post. Subsequently, his followers started raising speculations and wondered if it has anything to do with the Live Audio Rooms concept, similar to Clubhouse, that the company had previously mentioned in a blog post. But the conversation got diffused the moment Mark's father entered the room, asking about his son's whereabouts. His comment read, "Do you need Mom and I to deliver meals?"

Credit: Screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg Facebook page

Following this thread, Facebook user Issac Arturo wrote, “You can be a billionaire but your parents never stop worrying about you." This earned a lot of thumbs up as others agreed. For those wondering what the announcement aka the original topic of interest was about, Facebook has been religiously teasing about several new plans aligning with its primitive aim to "bring people closer together."

While explaining the concept of audio chats, Facebook mentioned in the blog post that they're working on making audio messages easy to record and that this decision was taken after they witnessed the continual rise of audios on WhatsApp and Messenger. The company also mentioned that it is planning to add readymade sound clips, for instance, sound effects like crickets chirping to quotes from popular songs that people can use to share in an appropriate situation. The new addition will be a direct contender to Clubhouse but owing to Facebook's popularity, it may be able to ascend through the competition without breaking a sweat.

Image Source: Shutterstock