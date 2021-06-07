Medicover COVID Vaccine Registration: How To Register Online?

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
The coronavirus pandemic has been challenging the system greatly, however, many private organisations, especially hospitals, have been helping the government and the people to fight against the threat. One such mega COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised by Medicover Hospitals which is one of the largest such in the country. Around 36,000 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine in a single day. Many people have been wondering about Medicover Covid vaccine registration online, and how to do it. So, here is all you need to know about it.
The Medicover Hospitals recently held a mega drive on Sunday i.e. June 6, 2021, in which thousands of beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. The Covaxin, COVID vaccine, doses have been obtained by the hospital group itself and the drive did not allow on-the-spot registrations. Instead, people had to register themselves in advance. The cost of vaccination was set at ₹1,400, including ₹140 for administering the jab.
As yesterday's drive is said to be successful, many people expect that the hospital will open the registrations soon. However, as no spot registrations were allowed, knowing how to register for the Medicover Covid vaccine registration is quite important. So, before the second drive begins, here is how you can register yourself for the same -