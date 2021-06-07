Medicover COVID Vaccine Registration: How To Register Online?

The coronavirus pandemic has been challenging the system greatly, however, many private organisations, especially hospitals, have been helping the government and the people to fight against the threat. One such mega COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised by Medicover Hospitals which is one of the largest such in the country. Around 36,000 beneficiaries were administered the vaccine in a single day. Many people have been wondering about Medicover Covid vaccine registration online, and how to do it. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Medicover Covid vaccine drive -

The Medicover Hospitals recently held a mega drive on Sunday i.e. June 6, 2021, in which thousands of beneficiaries were administered the vaccine. The Covaxin, COVID vaccine, doses have been obtained by the hospital group itself and the drive did not allow on-the-spot registrations. Instead, people had to register themselves in advance. The cost of vaccination was set at ₹1,400, including ₹140 for administering the jab.

How to do Medicover Covid vaccine registration online?

As yesterday's drive is said to be successful, many people expect that the hospital will open the registrations soon. However, as no spot registrations were allowed, knowing how to register for the Medicover Covid vaccine registration is quite important. So, before the second drive begins, here is how you can register yourself for the same -

At first, people will have to register themselves on the CoWin platform - Open the CoWin website and find the option, Register/Sign in, and click on it. Then the user will be asked for a valid mobile number for the generation of an OTP. Up to 4 users can be registered on a single mobile number. Then once the OTP is verified, the user will be asked to fill in their personal details such as name, address, photo id proof, etc. Now, enter a pin code or select it by clicking on the Schedule button next to the name of the user. and according to that, they will receive a list of vaccination centres. Choose the centre that is the most convenient and then enter the date and time to check availability. Once all the aforementioned details have been filled in, the user needs to select confirm the appointment and the registration is done.

Now, you need to register yourself on the hospital’s Covid vaccine registration link (click here)

Once done, you need to make the payment of ₹1,400.

However, one can also log into the website and register on CoWin.

After completing the registration, people would receive a vaccine pass which details the one-hour time slot

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK