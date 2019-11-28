Melee Throws In PUBG For PCs Could Now Get You Physical Recognition

If you can throw melee weapons to hit the right spots on enemies, at the right time, then you could win rewards. But, the bottom-line here is that your ability counts. PUBG Awards 2019 would recognize and reward your abilities to throw melee weapons.

Melee throwing in PUBG

Here, you would need a video to participate in the PUBG Awards 2019. Tag your melee videos with the trending hashtags #PUBGAwards2019 and #AimToWin. Check out below the official teaser of the PUBG Awards melee throwing challenge.

Think your Melee Throw clip can win in Challenge 1? Don't forget to tag your video with these hashtags to qualify: #AimToWin #PUBGAwards2019 #Contesthttps://t.co/1c1r0PH3Vy — PUBG (@PUBG) November 27, 2019

At this point in time, the PUBG Awards 2019 is currently underway and goes on till 30 November. Here, PUBG has stated that it is looking at crazy aspects within the videos posted by users. PUBG has also stated that it would give a bit of a higher priority to craziness and unconventional gameplay, over skill.

