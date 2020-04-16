Meri Fasal Mera Byora Online Registration Process, Eligibility, Last Date To Apply & More

The "Meri Fasal Mera Byora" is an initiative of the Haryana state government to provide multiple benefits to its farmers. The farmers can register themselves for "Meri Fasal Mera Byora" through an online portal easily. Under this scheme, the eligible applicants will get benefits such as subsidy for food, seeds, loans and agricultural equipment on time and the government will also assist the users at the time of natural calamities or more.

Meri Fasal Mera Byora Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for Meri Fasal Mera Byora registration portal are explained below:

All farmer-beneficiaries residing in the state of Haryana are eligible for this scheme.

The farmer applicant is supposed to be above 18 years of age to register under the portal.

Farmers including landlord, lessee or tenant on rent are eligible to apply for the scheme.

Also Read | What is Delhi Driver Yojana? How to apply online on the Delhi transport website?

What are the documents required for Meri Fasal Mera Byora registration

The below following documents are to be furnished while registering into the portal:

Identity Proof: PAN, Aadhar, Driving License, Voter Identity Card, etc.

Address Proof: Aadhar card, legal Passport, Utility bill, Property tax bill, etc.

Passport size photograph

Land/property details documents (Khewat, Khatoni, Khasra and Killa number)

Farmer Bank account statements

Also Read | How to apply for a Temporary Ration Card online? An easy step-by-step guide for you

Meri Fasal Mera Byora registration procedure

To register under the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: The farmer needs to access the official online portal of Meri Fasal Mera Byora.

The farmer needs to access the official online portal of Meri Fasal Mera Byora. Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' button, which is displayed on the home page of the portal.

Click on the 'Registration' button, which is displayed on the home page of the portal. Step 3: To register as a farmer, the applicant has to enter a mobile number or Aadhaar number in the search box.

To register as a farmer, the applicant has to enter a mobile number or Aadhaar number in the search box. Step 4: After filing the particular details, the farmer has to enter the personal details such as applicant name, date of birth, address etc. to proceed further with the registration.

After filing the particular details, the farmer has to enter the personal details such as applicant name, date of birth, address etc. to proceed further with the registration. Step 5: In the next step, the farmer has to provide a description of the crop and sowing land details.

In the next step, the farmer has to provide a description of the crop and sowing land details. Step 6: After providing the details of crop and sowing land details, click on the 'Next' button to proceed further.

After providing the details of crop and sowing land details, click on the 'Next' button to proceed further. Step 7: Now, the eligible applicant has to provide the bank details such as account number, account holder name, branch name and IFSC code and click on 'Next' button to continue with the registration steps.

Now, the eligible applicant has to provide the bank details such as account number, account holder name, branch name and IFSC code and click on 'Next' button to continue with the registration steps. Step 8: Then, the farmer has to fill the details of Mandi or Aarthiya to complete the registration process successfully.

Also Read | How To Check MYLPG Ujjwala Yojana List? Know eligibility, how to apply, and more

Note: After registration, the applicant will receive a reference ID as an acknowledgement number for further reference.

Last date to apply for Meri Fasal Mera Byora scheme

The last date to apply on fasalhry.in for the scheme is April 19, 2020.

Also Read | How to check PM Kisan status online? Know the easy step-by-step guide