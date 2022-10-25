Meta Issues Statement After Fixing WhatsApp Outage After 90 Minutes; Sparse On Details

Following the restoration of WhatsApp services in India and six other countries post a 90-minute-long outage, the American multinational technology conglomerate META issued a public statement on Tuesday, October 25. In the statement shared, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram besides WhatsApp said that the outage has been fixed.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," a spokesperson from the company said. The said person, however, did not disclose the reason for the outage.

Longest outage for WhatsApp in 2022

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems with WhatsApp at around 3 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Users reported that they were not able to make calls or send messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The app showed a connection/network error. Soon thereafter, #Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta company spokesperson had said in a statement, with regard to the disruption of WhatsApp services in several countries including India.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took cognisance and sought a report from Meta India. Led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry is also looking at the possibility of any kind of cyber attack faced by Meta. Previously known as Facebook, Meta bought WhatsApp in 2014.