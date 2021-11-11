Meta Partners With Microsoft To Integrate Workplace, Teams Platforms To Ease Communication

Days after creating headlines by rebranding itself, Meta has now announced the integration of its workplace platform with Microsoft’s Teams in order to enhance communication between workers. The announcement was made by Meta’s head of workplace Ujjwal Singh, who said that the integration would give users access to Workplace content in Teams. The company would also be adding the feature to watch or record Teams meeting and watch them on Workplace.

Despite Meta and Microsoft being rivals, Workplace and Teams target different users. While the former is focused on broad, companywide connections, Teams is focused on instantaneous communications between workers and their colleagues. Commenting on the collaboration, meanwhile, Singh said that the way that Meta customers would use Microsoft features is not “competitive but collaborative.”

“The way our customers end up using it is customers use the complementary features, not the competing features,” Singh said. “There are customers that are just Workplace shops, and then there are customers that are just Teams shops. This is really for those customers that use both," he added.

Meta may integrate Novi Wallet for WhatsApp Payment

Last month, WhatsApp was reported to be testing the Novi Payments portal in the messaging application. Apparently, WhatsApp was testing and figuring out ways to integrate the payments system into its code. Most recently, another report has claimed the existence of Novi integration in WhatsApp, based on information found through the code of the Android beta version.

Upon integration with the instant messaging platform, the Novi payments portal will allow users to transfer money and make payments globally. WhatsApp might ask users to submit their identification proofs to use the Novi Wallet in future. While the integration is not confirmed yet, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook announced its plans to bring its financial services to WhatsApp.

Late in October, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that his company is rebranding itself as 'Meta' to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the 'metaverse.' According to AP, the announcement comes amid an existential crisis for Facebook as it faces legislative and regulatory scrutiny in many parts of the world following revelations in the Facebook Papers.

