Meta Rolls Out New 'Calls' Section For Users Of Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular online messaging applications on the planet. It allows users to send and receive text messages and connect via voice and video calls. While the platform has provided voice calls for a long time now, Facebook Messenger is rolling out a new voice call icon for both Android and iOS. Keep reading to know more about the dedicated calls icon on Facebook Messenger.

Users will be able to initiate voice calls through the dedicated section

Up until now, users had to open a chat and then select the voice call option to initiate a call. However, as the new 'Calls' tab arrives in the application, users will be able to make voice calls from the home screen of the application. The new 'Calls' tab will be visible to users over the coming days at the bottom of the screen, besides the 'Chats' and 'People' tabs. Upon tapping on the tab, a screen with names of all the contacts of the user will open, with a voice/video call button.

Meta says that Messenger Voice Calls have increased by over 40% in the last two years. Globally, more than 300 million video and voice calls are conducted on the platform daily. It is important to note that Messenger's sister platform, WhatsApp already has a dedicated tab that keeps a track of all the voice calls. However, users have to open a chat and then tap on the phone icon to initiate a voice call on WhatsApp as well, unless they have a missed voice call from a user in which case they can head over to the Calls section and tap on the phone icon.

In related news, Meta has updated its privacy policy recently. The company has announced the changes that will affect users via a blog post on May 26, 2022. The new Privacy Policy will be in effect from July 26, 2022, and will impact the users of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products excluding WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics and Messenger Kids. Keep reading to know more about the changes made to Meta's Privacy Policy.