Mi Redmi Quiz Answers Today, October 8, 2020: Answer To Win A Redmi 9 Prime

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Mi Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win a brand new smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for October 8, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Redmi 9 Prime. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Mi quiz.

Amazon quiz today - Quiz details

Today’s Amazon Mi Quiz prize: Redmi 9 Prime

Amazon Quiz Date: October 7, 12:00 AM IST to October 8, 2020, 11:59 PM IST

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

A Redmi 9 Prime will be awarded to ten lucky winners in this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Mi Redmi quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon app and sign in into your Amazon account (You can create a new account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: To enter the Amazon Mi quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Mi Quiz' banner and tap 'Start'

Step 5: Answer all five questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Mi Redmi quiz answers

Question 1. Which of these is the latest launch in the Redmi Prime?

Answer: Redmi 9 Prime

Question 2: Which of these is a feature of the Redmi 9?

Answer: All of these

Question 3: Which is the latest version of MIUI Android OS?

Answer: MIUI 12

Question 4: Which of these is true about the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max?

Answer: All of these

Question 5: In less than Rs.10,000 price segment, which Phone has a Full HD Display?

Answer: Redmi 9 Prime

