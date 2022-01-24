Microsoft Excel May Finally Introduce THIS Feature Demanded By Users; Details Here

Microsoft's suite of data management software is used worldwide. Applications such as Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint are used by people all around the world. For Microsoft Excel, the company is planning to add a new feature soon. The feature was spotted on the Microsoft 365 roadmap. Although the listing does not mention any details, the name of the feature is self-explanatory.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft is working on a new useful feature for Excel. The feature has been requested by users for quite some time now and will make it easier to share content directly from the web while collaborating on a spreadsheet. Citing an entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the publication reports that Microsoft will be adding the support for hyperlinks with modern comments.

Microsoft Excel hyperlink feature

Excel might get the support for hyperlinks via modern comments as soon as February 2022. However, Microsoft might push back the launch date if the developers need more time to deploy the feature. For reference, modern comments are already available on Microsoft applications including Word, Excel and Powerpoint. These features allow users to notify fellow collaborators via email using @mentions.

Currently, users can add hyperlinks to notes but it is not similar to adding hyperlinks in modern comments. Additionally, notes have been used as a way to add hyperlinks in comments for a long time now. However, it is a tedious processor and involves pinning notes to a sheet within Microsoft Excel. As mentioned earlier, hyperlinks support for modern comments in Excel will help users share relevant content directly from the web, increasing productivity and decreasing the time required to do so.

In related news, Microsoft Teams users will now be able to use Walkie Talkie on Android, iOS and Zebra mobile devices. The feature was launched some ago but was only available for Android users. Now it is available to regular Microsoft Teams users as well. It will allow users to communicate with each other at workplaces or in the field to communicate with each other. Keep reading to know more about the Microsoft Teams Walkie Talkie feature and how to enable it.