Microsoft Next-Generation Windows Coming This June: A Boon For Creators & Developers

This June, be prepared for Microsoft's “next-generation” of Windows. The organisation is going to hold a mega online event in which it will reveal its new Windows operating system. During the Build 2021 event, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft reportedly teased the upcoming software update to Window OS. This has been a long wait for many PC users and this announcement has sparked a lot of excitement lately. So, if you are excited to know more about Microsoft next-gen Windows, then you cannot simply miss out on what's ahead.

Details about Microsoft next-gen Windows

The upcoming update to the Microsoft Windows 10 is said to serve as a boon to developers and creators as it is expected to unlock some really necessary economic opportunities, and it is said to be launched on June 24 via a virtual event. As we all are aware that not much information was given out, however, the organisation will likely detail all the features coming to the next generation Windows update at this event later this month.

Many initially report alleged that this upcoming major update to Windows 10 OS is internally codenamed as ‘Project Sun Valley'. The most interesting anticipation about the Microsoft Next-Gen Windows update is that the brand might be planning to bring a UI overhaul and a completely new Windows app store.

CEO Satya Nadella during his Build 2021 event speech mentioned quite a few details about the next-generation operating system. According to Nadella, this hyped update will be the most significant one of the past decade.

At the Build 2021 public event online the Microsoft CEO said -

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I've been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I'm incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows”.

He also took the occasion as a chance to promise his fans and Microsoft users about the grand update looking forward. He said -

“Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications.”

IMAGE: MICROSOFT YOUTUBE