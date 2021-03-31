Microsoft Teams New Update May Bring Your Dream Changes To Life | Know Details

The world has changed and evolved exceedingly when it comes to technology, online platforms, digitalisation and more. The Microsoft Teams app, a video conference application, bloomed due to its extensive features that allow users to share screens, add custom backgrounds, and more. However, recently the organisation has announced some really cool updates upcoming up for the mobile app. Have you been using MS Teams a lot on your mobile, then these upcoming features might interest you, have a look -

Microsoft Teams announces interesting new updates for the mobile app

According to the recent announcement made by MS Teams, several new features are coming to the mobile platform. The upcoming highlights coming to the app will not only improve the meeting experience but will bring overall changes to the Microsoft Teams mobile app. The organisation is going to introduce new features like remote provisioning and sign-in from the Teams Admin Center.

In the Microsoft community blog, the organisation explained that: “We are excited to bring feature customers have been the frequently requesting-the ability for IT admins to deploy a device without needing to be physically present in the room. Four short steps allow a phone to light up simply from the Teams admin centre”.

The upcoming changes to the Microsoft Teams mobile app will make the sign-in screen simple and the devices will now display codes when the screen is turned on. Meaning, IT admins and users will only require the code to sign into a browser or a smartphone. However, you do not have to worry about the username and password combo, it will still be available. Also, Microsoft will include a much-awaited feature on the app which will bring multi-cloud sign-in support.

Apart from this, the Microsoft Teams app will not bring a new feature that will allow users to transfer calls to work voicemail. So, now you will be able to send a voicemail without having to actually call a person on the app. You can locate this feature in the call menu in the MS Teams application. Explaining this innovative improvement, the company wrote: “A new option will allow for the bottom bar which hosts the mute/unmute feature, video on/off control, and toggles between Gallery and TogetherMode, to remain persistent on the user’s screen. This way users do not need to tap once to activate the menu and then tap again their desired option. With this simplicity, users can stay in the flow of their collaboration and reduce distractions. Additionally, we’ve made it easier to get to reactions so participants can express the non-verbal sentiment”.

