Microsoft To Get AI Powered Assistant Soon For Bing Search; Here Are Details

Microsoft is developing an assistant bot that will display in search results on Bing.com and is functionally similar to Cortana. Chat, a productivity agent based on a new experimental AI, will be able to converse over Bing search results. Microsoft has been working on Bing bots for a long time, and in 2017 they demonstrated single-purpose bots for local search results. This new Bing bot, which may be built on Microsoft's bot platform, is meant to help users with their search queries.

Microsoft update: Microsoft AI powered assistant

According to Windows Latest, the new assistant appears to have the same capabilities as Cortana and will be able to engage with users directly through search results. Users can access the Bing assistant by clicking on the new "chat" icon adjacent to the floating search button. The Bing bot, Microsoft's answer to similar search assistant services like Siri and Google Assistant, can do more than just search.

Microsoft has been working on bots for Bing for quite some time, having originally shown out previews of single-purpose bots for the search engine in 2017. Now the software behemoth is putting a new productivity-focused bot called "Chat" through its paces, with the goal of assisting users with their search queries.

The Bing team at Microsoft created a number of cognitive services, including interactive structured data search, reverse image search, and translator service. It's unclear when Microsoft plans to publicly announce the improved Bing chatbot's availability.

About Bing assistant

Users will be able to launch the Bing assistant by clicking on a new "chat" symbol that will show next to the floating search button once the feature is rolled out to Microsoft's search engine, according to TechRadar. The Microsoft Assistant, which competes with Siri and Google Assistant, can also have casual chats with users. During testing, Windows Latest questioned Bing bot about Windows 10, and the assistant started talking about its new PC, which is running the most recent version of Windows.

The news organisation also uncovered that the bot may recommend things under a specified price range. For example, when looking for business laptops around $900, Microsoft's Bing assistant suggested Lenovo laptops since they "can run all versions of Windows." The assistant may also have casual chats with users, but Windows Latest discovered that if it didn't have any information on the subject, it would repeat the inquiries.

IMAGE: WINDOWS UNSPLASH