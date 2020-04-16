Microsoft To Give 3 Months Paid Leave For Parents To Ensure Better Parenting Amid COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has urged the world to practise physical distancing to safeguard themselves from its dangers. Schools around the globe of many countries are shut. In such an uncertain scenario, Tech supergiant, Microsoft is offering a new employee benefit that will help parents to be with their children during this time.

Microsoft to provide three months of paid parental leave?

Microsoft made an initiative to provide its employees who have children to opt for a three month paid leave. This will ensure better parenthood during this time of need due to the shutting down of schools. The benefit is for parents who work for the technology supergiant in the US country. The employees can choose to take three months off or use their additional time more conveniently. This will help Microsoft employees who are parents that are seeking to split childcare and homeschooling responsibilities with their spouse.

A spokesperson for the company told a leading news agency that the policy is designed to provide the employees with greater flexibility and time off as they face extended school closures. This kind of policy might help working parents to deal with such a situation who are suddenly having a lot more on their hand, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Apart from this, parents who are not working for companies like Microsoft who are providing paid parental leaves, a government-mandated menu of benefits essential to good parenting during Coronavirus dangers include a living wage, mandatory paid parental leave, and childcare subsidies. This could help other parents in the U.S. to manage parenting easily. However, it is on the firms to provide such leaves and benefits to their employees. Many people are hoping that other organisations must step forward and provide such leaves as Microsoft paid leave.

