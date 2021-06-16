Microsoft Windows 11 Leaked: First Look At The New Start Menu, Startup Sound

Microsoft had recently announced that it will launch the next generation of Windows in June 2021. However, days ahead of its scheduled event on June 24, 2021, Windows 11 has leaked online. Initially, few pictures of Windows 11 were published on the Chinese website Baidu. The new pictures showcase the Windows 11 operation system (OS) features. According to The Verge's Tom Warren, the new version has a new user interface and start menu among other changes.

Microsoft Windows 11 Leaked

According to Warren's tweet, the taskbar icons have been moved to the center and the search bar had been done away with. Instead, Microsoft Windows 11 will boast a single search icon in the center among other app icons. In addition, a new Windows button has also been displayed. However, the user has an option to move all icons to the left if a centered group of icons is not preferred. Apart from this, the Windows will also have a dark mode. A possible new feature includes the usage of rounded corner throughout Windows 11. The new version is also enabled with a new icon named 'Widgets'

here's a first look at Windows 11. There's a new Start menu, rounded corners, a new startup sound, and more https://t.co/VDS08QPsl5 pic.twitter.com/OkCyX3TtmI — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 15, 2021

According to Vege, one of the new features of Windows 11 also includes a snap controls that one can access from the maximize button on all apps. The feature allows the user to quickly snap windows side by side, or arrange them in sections on your desktop.

Windows 11 Release Date

The software giant is all set for an event scheduled on June 24, 2021. Microsoft recently invited fans and users to the event through a tweet, hinting at the upcoming Windows 11. "Join us to see what is next for Windows", the tweet reads