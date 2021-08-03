Microsoft Windows 365 India Price Revealed; Cloud Service Made Available From Rs 1,555

Windows 365 prices in India have now been announced by Microsoft. The base price of the cloud service will start from Rs. 1,555 per user a month and goes up to Rs. 12,295. This has now been picked up by the tech geeks and they are trying to learn more about this new information released about Windows 365 service. To help them here is all the information on the internet about the Microsoft Windows 365 plans, free trials and more. Read more to know about this latest Microsoft Windows 365 service.

Microsoft Windows 365 India price

The makers have fixed the Microsoft Windows 365 India price from Rs. 1,555 to Rs. 12,295 for the entire ad service. The makers have also removed a lot of information about different visions of their service. Windows 365 Business and Windows 365 Enterprise are not getting any changes. But the Windows 365 Business SKUs will now allow only 300 users to use the service at a time. Another requirement for this Windows 365 Business SKU asks the users to have Windows Hybrid Benefit, which is only available to customers who have managed to get Windows 10 Pro licences. Apart from this, several Microsoft Windows 365 plans and their prices are also released by Microsoft. Here is a complete list of all the plans that can be bought to access this cloud service.

Taking the Rs. 1,555 plan will give the uses a single virtual core processor, 2GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Taking the Rs. 2,180 plan will give the uses two virtual core processors, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

Taking the Rs. 12,295 plans will give the eight virtual core processors, 32GB RAM, and 512GB of storage

The users can also get a Windows 365 free trial for two-month of its Basic, Standard, and Premium versions to get more familiar with the cloud PC experience even without paying the subscription charges. Keep in mind that the customers will be automatically shifted to a paid version of the service once the free trial ends. Apart from this, the makers have now released the Windows 11 beta version for software developers only. The makers are wanting more people to test their new OS and give feedback on the minor bugs and changes in it. They have even released a list of specifications that will be required to run Windows 11. Here is the list of all the Windows 11 requirements released by Microsoft.