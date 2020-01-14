Sci-fiction Games In 2020 That Cannot Be Missed Out; 'Cyberpunk 2077' To 'Tom Clancy'

Many new games will be releasing this year. Among those exciting games, sci-fiction games have created quite a buzz among the audience. Sci-fiction genre has a whole new gaming experience for every avid gamer. Let us take a look at some of the upcoming Sci-fiction games in 2020.

ALSO READ | Amp Up Your Gaming Experience With These Thrilling Games Of Year 2019

Most awaited Sci-fiction games of 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

The upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 is developed by CD Projekt Red. The game will release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One. The markers have confirmed the release date that is April 16, 2020.

ALSO READ | Best PC Games You Need To Watch Out For That Are Set To Release In 2020

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter video game co-developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs. Halo Infinite will be a continuation of Halo 5: Guardians. The game is scheduled to be released in 2020. However, the date is not yet confirmed. Halo Infinite will be the sixth franchise of the Halo series.

Halo Infinite Lead Producer Leaves 343 Industries https://t.co/BJ7vdOBBZJ pic.twitter.com/cDbaKvscyb — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) October 22, 2019

ALSO READ | 'John Wick 3' Loses Best Action Movie Award To 'Avengers: Endgame', Fans Enraged

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is a shooter game which includes sci-fictional characters. The game is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020. The game will release for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch version planned for a release thereafter. The reboot game is one of the most awaited sci-fiction games of 2020.

ALSO READ | Adam Sandler's Classic Comedy Movies That Are A Must-watch For Every Fan

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine is a three-player tactical co-op game that is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal. The Rainbow Six operators will face off against a mysterious threat infecting human hosts and their surroundings. Unlike other sci-fiction games, the three-player game mode has already excited fans.

Слив Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Quarantine https://t.co/HEcDdE8gam pic.twitter.com/Z9m3H0TBJZ — Geek Beard TV (@GeekBeardTV) January 13, 2020

Image Courtesy: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Instagram