Moto G8 Power Lite Price, Flipkart Sale Details, Specifications And More

The much-awaited Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone was launched in the Indian market on May 21 and it is coming live on Flipkart soon. The android smartphone runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 (Octa-core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53) processor. The smartphone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Currently, Flipkart has finally revealed the sale details for Moto G8 Power Lite and said the sale will start from May 29, 2020, at 12 PM IST.
The Moto G8 Power Lite is available in only a single variant in the Indian market and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and it comes in two colour variants i.e. Royal Blue and Arctic Blue.
The Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart Sale will start on May 29 at 12 PM IST and will allow buyers to avail several exciting discounts. Currently, the promotion page of Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart Sale displays that the product will go live with an extra sale discount of Rs 1000. This means that buyers will get a chance to purchase Moto G8 Power Lite which is priced at Rs. 9,999 for just Rs 8,999. This offer is available with no-cost EMI options as well. Besides that, buyers on Flipkart also have a chance of getting a 5 percent cash back on use of Axis Bank credit cards for purchase.
