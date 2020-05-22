Moto G8 Power Lite Price, Flipkart Sale Details, Specifications And More

The much-awaited Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone was launched in the Indian market on May 21 and it is coming live on Flipkart soon. The android smartphone runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 (Octa-core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53) processor. The smartphone has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Currently, Flipkart has finally revealed the sale details for Moto G8 Power Lite and said the sale will start from May 29, 2020, at 12 PM IST.

Moto G8 Power Lite price in India

The Moto G8 Power Lite is available in only a single variant in the Indian market and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 and it comes in two colour variants i.e. Royal Blue and Arctic Blue.

Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart Sale details

The Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart Sale will start on May 29 at 12 PM IST and will allow buyers to avail several exciting discounts. Currently, the promotion page of Moto G8 Power Lite Flipkart Sale displays that the product will go live with an extra sale discount of Rs 1000. This means that buyers will get a chance to purchase Moto G8 Power Lite which is priced at Rs. 9,999 for just Rs 8,999. This offer is available with no-cost EMI options as well. Besides that, buyers on Flipkart also have a chance of getting a 5 percent cash back on use of Axis Bank credit cards for purchase.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

RAM: 46 GB RAM

46 GB RAM Processor: MediaTek Helio P35

MediaTek Helio P35 Rear Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery Display: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch Screen Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

720 x 1600 pixels Aspect Ratio: 20:9 ratio

20:9 ratio Pixel density: 270 ppi density

270 ppi density Screen Size: 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) SIM Size: SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network: 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available Dimensions: 164.91 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm

164.91 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm Weight: 200 grams

200 grams Build: Back - Plastic

Back - Plastic Colours: Royal Blue and Arctic Blue

Royal Blue and Arctic Blue Waterproof: Splashproof

Splashproof Internal Memory: 64 GB

64 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 256 GB

Apart from this, the features of the Moto G8 Power Lite include a 6.59-inch screen and a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with a waterdrop notch design. It also includes an incredible array of the camera with a 416 MP main camera, an 2 MB super-wide-angle sensor, a 2 MB lens with features such as digital zoom, auto flash, face detection and touch to focus. The front camera constitutes an 8 MB lense and the smartphone comes with a light sensor, proximity sensor, cccelerometer and gyroscope.

