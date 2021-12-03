Music Wrapped 2021: How To Check Your Most Streamed Songs On YouTube Music And Apple Music

As 2021 is about to end, several audio streaming services such as Spotify has started rolling out the recaps for users. These year-end recaps enable users to see what kind of music, albums and songs they have streamed throughout the year. While Spotify recently revealed its 2021 recap for users, those streaming via YouTube Music and Apple Music can also access their music listening history for 2021. Keep reading to know more about music history features on YouTube Music and Apple Music.

The audio streaming services' recap feature allows users to review the type of music they have been listening to for a long time. The feature might be named different with different service providers. For instance, Apple calls the feature Apple Music Replay and YouTube Music calls it Music Year in Review. The history can either be downloaded or added to the current playlist. Follow the steps given below to access Apple Music Wrapped or 2021 Replay.

How to check Apple Music Wrapped?

While Spotify's year-end music review feature is called Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music's analogous feature is called 2021 Replay. The feature is similar to Spotify's Wrapped and hence some users might confuse into calling it Apple Music Wrapped. Nevertheless, both the features are similar and let users review their most-played music tracks, albums and artists. The Apple Music 2021 Replay displays all the songs in the form of a playlist. Unlike Spotify's Wrapped that is available at the end of a year, Apple Music 2021 Replay can be accessed at any point during the year.

Open Apple Music

Scroll to the bottom of the page titled Listen Now

Users can find the 2021 Replay in this section

The Apple Music application displays limited information about the 100 most-streamed songs in a year

For more details, users can visit the 2021 Replay Website.

How to check YouTube Music Wrapped?

YouTube's Music Wrapped feature is called Musc year in Review. It also gives users access to their most-played songs throughout the year. The feature can be accessed via the homepage on YouTube Music. As previously stated, the songs can either be added to a playlist or downloaded. YouTube's Music Review feature was spotted as early as November 2021, Spotify's was launched on December 1, 2021.

