MYoga App Launch: PM Modi Unveils The Yoga Training App On International Yoga Day 2021

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an app to promote yoga worldwide. The app launched, mYoga, also marks the 7th International Yoga Day. And was launched in collaboration with WHO. Here is more information about the mYoga app launched by the Indian PM on Monday, read on.

mYoga App launch

The WHO mYoga app, developed by the Ministry of Ayush, focuses on educating users about yoga using audio and video segments. The World Health Organization and the Ministry of Ayush collaborated on the development of this app (WHO). Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the app during a webcast on Yoga Day.

At a virtual press conference, PM Modi said, “In collaboration with WHO, India has taken another important step. We will be launching the mYoga app which will have yoga training videos in different languages for people across the world. This will help us achieve our ‘One World, One Health’ motto.

PM Modi launches mYoga app

PM Modi further talked about the yoga training app and said, “When the unseen coronavirus knocked on the doors of the world, no country was prepared for it in terms of resources, capability and mental state. We all have seen that in such difficult times, Yoga has become a great source of inner strength,” He further says that practising yoga during the current COVID-19 epidemic would provide holistic health advantages, which are critical at this time.

International Yoga day theme 2021

The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness,' which emphasises physical and emotional well-being, particularly in light of the epidemic.

The software may be used as a daily yoga assistant for anyone aged 12 to 65, according to the Ministry of AYUSH. Furthermore, WHO states that the app was created after a thorough assessment of scientific literature and broad collaboration with worldwide experts. The mYoga app now offers 10, 20, and 45-minute audio and video segments for learning and practising various asanas.

The mYoga app is now available in stores. Let us take an IDY resolution with mYoga.#YogaForWellness#अंतर्राष्ट्रीय_योग_दिवस pic.twitter.com/pvvGmooR3H — Ministry of Ayush (@moayush) June 21, 2021

Today is #InternationalDayOfYoga!



Yoga is a great way to #BeActive. Try the new mYoga App, developed by WHO and the government of #India 👇

📲 iOS https://t.co/6O4MVMBV8J

📲 Android https://t.co/vGVV0SPmO2 pic.twitter.com/hHSxJkArr8 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 21, 2021

How to download the Yoga training app?

On your Android smartphone, go to the Google Play Store.

Using the search box, look for the mYoga app.

Next to the mYoga app, tap the install option.

To begin practising Yoga, open the app after it has been installed.

IMAGE: MINISTRY OF AYUSH TWITTER