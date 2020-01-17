NaMo App Update Brings New Digital, Onground Volunteering With Dedicated Events Tab

The NaMo app is getting a new update that brings a host of new ‘interactive’ features to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official smartphone app. More specifically, changes are coming to the app’s ‘Volunteer’ section that will allow users to stay abreast with the government’s policies, events and more. The update is now rolling out for all users.

The NaMo app’s Volunteer section will be divided into two categories post the new update. These are ‘Digital’ and ‘Onground.’ Both the categories stay true their name in terms of functionality. While Digital lets you view tweets, videos and infographics through ‘Your Voice,’ Onground gives you access to all government-related events, both ongoing as well as upcoming, through its dedicated ‘Events’ tab.

The Onground option is particularly interesting and also a lot more interactive. Not only does it show you a map view of all government-related events, but it also lets you invite others to an event. There’s also the option to post comments and share specifics – including an invite – on public forums. What really makes it interesting is that the recipient you choose to share this information with doesn’t require to have the NaMo app installed on their phones. Such users will be able to access event details in their mobile browsers.

That’s not all, as the NaMo app will now also let volunteers create their own events through the app itself. A dedicated live streaming tab will meanwhile let you live stream these events for others to see. Plus, there will also be an option to report misuse of the platform from miscreants. Lastly, the new update also brings a ‘Downloads’ section to the NaMo app giving users access to monthly, quarterly and half-yearly performance reports published by the government.

Some of the main highlights of the app include news and updates from PMO, in addition to infographics that offer glimpse of the work and welfare activities done by the NDA government. The app also allows users to listen to 'Mann Ki Baat' with the PM Narendra Modi. With more than 10 million installs on Google Play Store, the official Narendra Modi app takes up about 52MB of your storage space.