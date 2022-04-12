Netflix adds two-thumbs up option to its rating system: What it means and how it works?

The world's largest content streaming paltform Netflix on Monday announced a new double-thumbs up rating system. Going forward, viewers will be able to express their thoughts about a show or movie on Netflix with the help of three options - thumb-up, thumbs-down and the new double-thumbs up rating system. Here is what it means and how can viewers interpret the new option.

On the official blog post, Christine Doig-Cardet, the Director of Product Innovation at Netflix says "we're introducing Double Thumbs up, an additional way for members to let us know what types of series and films you want to see more of." Christine adds "You can find this option next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on your TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices" starting from April 11, 2022.

Here is what the double-thumbs up rating on Netflix means

Up until now, Netflix had a single like or dislike button using which people can provide feedback. If users like the content they are watching, they can give it a thumbs up. On the other hand, if they do not like the plot or characters or any other thing about the series or movie they are watching, they could give it a thumbs down. However, users should consider the new double thumbs-up rating as something that will help fine-tune their Netflix recommendations.

Netflix says that the double thumbs-up rating is a way to tell the platform when viewers are "really into something." In other words, the thumbs up button can be used by viewers for something that they like and the double thumbs-up button can be used for something that they loved. This would in turn let Netflix's algorithm understand viewers' preferences in a better manner and recommend content that they are more likely to watch

Previously Netflix had a star-based feedback system in place that allowed viewers to rate shows and movies with the help of one or five stars. From the star-based rating system, Netflix moves to a thumbs-up or thumbs-down system and now it is adding the double-thumbs up. It could help viewers express their thoughts about a particular piece of the content on the platform with more options. Stay tuned for more Netflix updates and other tech news.