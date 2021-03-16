Netflix Cracking Down On Password Sharing: Streaming Giant Tests 2F Authentication

Netflix has become an important mode of entertainment with an extensive list of movies, shows, and more attractive content in several languages. It has a 203.7 million user base around the globe, as of January 19, 2021, who are currently enjoying the services of the platform. However, you will be shocked to know about the recent Netflix cracking down on password sharing. The organisation has specifically asked sub-users to stop using the app if they do not live with the owner of the Netflix account.

Netflix password sharing notification explained

As we all know, that sometimes we share our Netflix account with one person and that gets shared ahead with some other people. Sometimes we even forget whom we have shared our password with which later causes confusion and sometimes leads to fraudulent activities. So, Netflix sent out an in-app notification which says “If you don’t live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to keep watching.” Through this, the organisation is said to have been testing a form of two-factor authentication.

If you are authorised by the Netflix account holder for using his/her account then all you need to do is go to an option to get a code emailed or texted to the account owner. Now, ask your friend, relative or family member to share the code with you, and that's all. By following this you can continue watching Netflix without any issues.

This new process introduced by Netflix will not only eliminate the security issues inherent in unauthorized sharing, but it will also help account holders to have an informed knowledge of who is using his/her Netflix account.

If you find this process intrusive, then it is advised that you should check out the organisation's terms of service. In the terms and conditions of Netflix password sharing, the organisation clearly mentions that your account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household”. But, as we all know how persuasive friends and peers can be it is hard to say no to everyone, so now, this is your chance to say bye-bye to all the users using your Netflix account by not giving them the verification code.