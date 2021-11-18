Netflix launches a new website for viewing content metrics: Netflix Top 10

Netflix has launched a new website that will track the performance of several shows on the OTT platform. Those who wish to know about the viewership metrics of a particular show can head over to the new Netflix Top 10 website. The website will not only track the performance of English shows, but it will also display statistics related to shows made in other languages. It will also showcase data about how a show is performing in as many as 90 countries.

The new website was announced by the platform on November 17, 2021, through a tweet from its official Twitter handle. In the tweet, Netflix says that it has got a lot of feedback about its viewership metrics over the years. The Netflix Top 10 website will provide users with a list of popular series or shows. Additionally, the titles will be arranged in the order of their viewing hours every Tuesday. Keep reading to know more about the Netflix news.

We’ve had a lot of feedback about our metrics over the years.



So we went back to the drawing board and today we’re excited to launch https://t.co/a9X2usRUun — a new website with weekly global and country lists of the most popular titles on Netflix as ranked by view hours pic.twitter.com/JMrvzmRv8s — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2021

The Netflix Top 10 website will display details about following

Top 10 films (English)

Top 10 TV shows (English)

Top 10 films (non-English)

Top 10 TV shows (non-English)

The platform believes that traditional metrics such as box office or audience share are not relevant to modern-day streamers and platforms like Netflix as these metrics were designed to help advertisers with their success on Linear TV. Over-the-top content streaming platforms provide users with the option of viewing the content of their choice, at a convenient time, place and via owned media (such as laptop, desktop, smart TV and smartphones).

Netflix mentions more about the 'view hours' metric that will be displayed on the Netflix Top 10 website in an official post on its website. "Having looked at the different options, we believe engagement, as measured by hours viewed, is a strong indicator of a title’s popularity, as well as overall member satisfaction, which is important for retention in subscription services?" says Netflix. The new website will help viewers discover new content on the platform, especially those who rely upon recommendations for creating a watch list. Stay tuned for other apps news and technology news.