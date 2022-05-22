Netflix launches new Mystery Box: What is it, how to use? All details here

The popular content streaming platform Netflix is launching a new feature for kids. It is called Mystery Box and it will recommend movies and TV shows for kids, helping them to discover their next favourite series of movies. Although the feature is similar to the shuffle button that recommends content based on viewers' preferences, it will recommend only those shows and movies that are eligible to be watched by kids.

On the official blog post, Netflix says that "Kids are drawn to what they love — their favourite toys, foods, songs — and it’s hard to get them to try something new. So today, we’re launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favourite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face — whether it’s a comedy series in a beloved franchise like Boss Baby: Back In The Crib or an animated adventure film featuring a whole new cast of lovable characters like Back to the Outback."

The feature is rolling to Netflix users around the globe and can be used by viewers who watch content via a kid's profile. While kids can always select a movie or a series manually, the feature adds fun to the process as it involves interactive and colourful animations that build up some drama before revealing the name of the movie or series that it has to recommend. Here is how to use the new Mystery Box on Netflix.

How to use the new Netflix Mystery Box?

Log in to a kids profile.

Find the kids ‘Favorites Row’ at the top of the homepage. This row is character-driven to more easily and vividly connect them with the characters, shows and films they love as soon as they turn on Netflix.

Hover over the sparkly ‘mystery box’ to discover a title that is ‘new for you.'

Netflix describes the new Mystery Box in the official announcement post published on May 19, 2022. "What's in the mystery box? One day, it might be Ada Twist and her pals Iggy and Rosie. Another day, it could be those scary dinosaurs from Jurassic World camp Cretaceous. Or maybe it's a few feline friends from Gabby's Dollhouse." In a nutshell, the new Netflix Mystery Box is a tool that recommends content and is safe for kids.