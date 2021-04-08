Netflix Lookalike FlixOnline: Beware Of The Latest App Spreading Malware Over The Internet

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one industry that has hugely benefited from the unfortunate turn of events is inarguably the OTT market that has seen a surge at a colossal rate since last year. On one hand, the content being streamed today is modern and relatable for the younger audience. However, due to more and more content being streamed each day, there has also been a spike in content piracy on the internet. Here is one such notorious app that is doing the rounds over the Internet today.

Netflix gets a copycat: FlixOnline

Source: Check Point Research

An Android app called as FlixOnline has caught the attention of all those who love to watch new series and shows. With an almost identical logo to Netflix, FlixOnline attempts to capture the same look and feel of the renowned OTT platform. Besides, it promises to offer a two-month free subscription to Netflix plans. Only after downloading the app will the user realise that it's a malware spreader that has nothing to do with digital content viewing. Instead, it is made for the function of hackers who get to access the users' WhatsApp notifications from when the app is downloaded. The hackers then use this to distribute phishing attacks and carry data-theft operations.

How does the malware work? How to identify illegal apps?

Upon downloading the FlixOnline app off the Play Store, the user will be asked for three different permissions after opening the app - battery optimisation, screen overlay and notifications. Please note that no app that is genuine will ever ask for permissions associated with the smartphone. According to the security firm Check Point Research, the FlixOnline app then creates a fake login and upon being granted the access, proceeds to hijack the user's WhatsApp and create auto-replies that will further be sent to their contact list. The autoreply is basically a link that hoaxes users into thinking that Netflix download is available for free. The link goes by: “2 Months of Netflix Free at no cost For REASON OF QUARANTINE (CORONA VIRUS)* Get 2 Months of Netflix Free anywhere in the world for 60 days. Get it now HERE [followed by a malicious link]"

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

Image Source: Shutterstock