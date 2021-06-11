Netflix Online Store Launch: Netflix ECommerce To Offer Merch For Popular Netflix Shows

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) announced on Thursday that it will open an online store to sell limited-edition apparel, lifestyle goods, and collectables based on “Stranger Things,” “Lupin,” and other popular shows. Netflix.shop will launch in the United States on Thursday and will spread to other countries in the following months, according to a blog post by Netflix. Read on to know more about Netflix Online Store.

Netflix eCommerce: Netflix online store launch

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) announced on Thursday that it will open an online store to sell limited-edition apparel, lifestyle goods, and collectables based on “Stranger Things,” “Lupin,” and other popular shows. The blog post read that the company loves it when great stories go beyond the screen and into people's lives. The post further read that from apparel and toys to immersive events and games, we're always thinking about how we might expand the universe of our stories for fans. Additionally, the company stated that they are introducing Netflix.shop, a brand-new shopping destination that combines curated products with compelling storytelling in a distinctly Netflix shopping experience.

Netflix.shop will launch in the United States on Thursday and will spread to other countries in the following months, according to a blog post from Netflix. The online store will provide Netflix with a new revenue stream and broaden its product line beyond what it already sells through partners like Target Inc (TGT.N) and Walmart Inc (WMT.N) (WMT.N). The online store will feature "carefully selected high-quality clothes and leisure products," according to the business.

Further, the blog post read that on a regular basis, Netflix.shop will release limited editions of carefully selected high-quality clothes and lifestyle products connected to their series and brand. Streetwear and action figures based on the anime series Yasuke and Eden. Moreover, the store will have limited-edition clothes and decorative items inspired by Lupin in partnership with the Musée du Louvre, available this month.

Merch for Netflix shows

Further, the company stated that they are delighted to collaborate with new voices in this arena, just as we are in our series and films. Netflix.shop is also presenting a collection of anime-inspired souvenirs from a talented group of up-and-coming designers, including Nathalie Nguyen, Kristopher Kites, and Jordan Bentley, for our debut today. Netflix has announced that streetwear and action figures based on the anime shows "Yasuke" and "Eden," as well as clothes and decorative goods inspired by the French crime thriller "Lupin," will be available this month. The Louvre museum collaborated on the "Lupin" items. More updates are awaited.

IMAGE: FREESTOCKS UNSPLASH