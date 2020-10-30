Netflix Raises Prices In The US For Standard And Premium Plans

Netflix is one of the most popular on-demand video streaming platforms around the world. The online service features a massive library of streaming content, which comes with an easy to use interface. According to Statista, Netflix boosts around 192.95 million subscriptions worldwide as of the second quarter of 2020, and the number only continues to grow. However, a major part of the subscription comes from the US.

Netflix raising prices for Standard and Premium plans

With the massive demand in the US, the company is now increasing the Netflix subscription prices in the country for both, standard and premium plans. Netflix revealed recently in a statement that it is updating its prices in the US so as to continue offering more TV shows and movies in addition to its existing line-up. Here's a quick look at how the new pricing will look like:

Netflix Standard vs Premium

Netflix has increased the subscription for its standard streaming plan by $1 from $12.99 to $13.99 per month. As for the premium plan, the price will rise by $2 and will go from $15.99 to $17.99. The company has confirmed that the change in Netflix subscription will immediately come into effect for new members. The changes have already been made on the company's official website.

The existing Netflix subscribers will be notified of the changes before the changes are implemented. The last time Netflix had introduced changes to the plan was back in January 2019.

With the Standard Netflix subscription plan, the company offers access to the entire library on two screens simultaneously. On the other hand, the Premium Netflix subscription plan offers access to the complete content library on four screens at the same time. The Premium subscription also offers Ultra HD, which is unavailable on the Standard plan.

There is also a basic Netflix subscription in the US which cost $8.99 per month. However, the company will continue to offer the basic subscription at the same price. The changes to the Standard and Premium plans have been implemented only in the United States, and they do not affect Netflix plans or pricing in any other country.

Image credits: @davidbalev | Unsplash