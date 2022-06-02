Netflix starts testing its new password-sharing policy in select regions: Report

Earlier this year, Netflix annoucned its plans to charge an additional fee to users who share their account passwords with other users. As a follow-up to this announcement, the platform rolled out its new password-sharing policy in Costa Rica, Peru and Chile. As per a report by Rest of World, Netflix will test the new policy in these regions and later roll it out for its major markets. Keep reading to know more about the new Netflix password sharing policy and who is in violation of the same.

Netflix is playing safe with its new policy

The report cites Paul Erickson, a streaming market analyst from Park Associates who highlights that Netflix is not testing the new password-sharing policy in its largest streaming markets, including Mexico and Brazil. Erickson highlighted that Netflix rolled out the new policy in regions outsides its "huge markets" so that the platform does not go through a loss of subscribers' goodwill. In the aforementioned regions, Netflix is enforcing one of its policies that states that password sharing is only allowed with people whom the user lives with.

The platform announced charges for sharing passwords in March

Back in March, the director of product innovation at Netflix, Chengyi Long, wrote in a blog post, "We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households -- impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members".

Is Netflix losing its subscribers?

Hence, the fee for sharing passwords on Netflix was not surprising. However, the fact that Netflix is losing subscribers at the same time when it is testing the additional fee for sharing the password cannot be ignored. According to a report by The Verge, Netflix has lost more than 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, which is the first time the content streaming platform has lost subscribers in a decade. Additionally, the platform is expecting to lose another two million subscribers in the coming months.

In the coming time, there is a good chance that paying subscribers of Netflix will cancel their subscription as and when the platform starts charging an additional fee for sharing the password to their account with their friends. It is important to mention that some other streaming services like Hulu and Peacock are more affordable for residents of the United States and Canada, where Netflix has more than 70 million paying subscribers.