Netizens Strongly Root For Team India, Ahead Of PMCO Fall Split 2019, Who Are You With?

With the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Fall Split 2019 grand finale set to begin in only a couple of hours from now, the teams from India – Team SOUL and Team Entity Gaming have been drawing in inspiration and praise from all quarters. This is evident by the number of people currently online to watch the live streaming of the grand finale from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Root for India.

Now, gauging the reactions form people, on social media, and on YouTube, it is evident that Team SOUL has the blessings of Indian PUBG Mobile players and loyalists. Check out certain reactions in this regard, below. In the interim, do keep the inspirations and cheers for Team India coming.

The current grand finale could be watched live from, here. The finale is expected to witness intense performances from both Team SOUL as well as Team Entity Gaming. This is because the former has cited the Indian Army as an inspiration and has also pledged his entire financial winnings to the men in uniform.

Then, with both the Indian teams having qualified directly to the global finale, it only becomes worth cheering for the teams. This is after bypassing the disappointments in the global preliminaries that witnessed participation from Team IND, Team INS, and Synergy Gaming. Hence, you could keep the cheers coming. Finally, PUBG Mobile is letting players unlock The Assassin of Dawn outfit. This set should potentially do well to scare opponents while letting players manoeuvre smoothly while attacking enemies. Players could check this aspect out in the Classic Crates.

