New Google Policy Halves Commission Fees For Apps With Less Than $1 Million Revenue

Indian App developers had been protesting Google's high commission fee of 30% for a few months now. Most online services like banking, UPI services, digital wallets etc. usually charge commissions anywhere from 0.5 - 5 per cent on their transaction. However, Google's monopoly on Android meant that it could charge whatever fees the company wanted, and for years the company took 30 per cent of all app earnings on the Android platform. However, after a lot of industry leaders and developers raised their voices, Google has slashed its commission fee to half. Read on to know more about Google's decision.

Google Lowers Play Store Commissions to Half

As reported by Tech Crunch, Google is going to lower the commission for Play Store apps by half; from 30 per cent earlier to 15 per cent in the future. This new Google policy will be in effect starting July 1, 2021. However, it must be noted that this policy is only in effect for apps that have earned less than $1 million in revenue per year.

After any application makes more than $1 million in revenue the subsequent purchases on the App will have the regular 30 per cent commission charged by Google. So every year, developers of Android Apps will have a leeway where they will have to pay a lower commission on their first $1 million in revenue. This comes as welcome news to small developers and apps that make lower revenue compares to large apps. These small applications will see a significant increase in their revenue and this will also incentivise more small developers to improve and add new apps to Google Play Store. However, for high earning apps like Instagram and Snapchat, which cross billions of dollars in revenue each year, this new policy will hardly make a difference.

Indian App developers are still unhappy with this development and they had been expecting a much more lenient commission policy from Google. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, one of the founders of Paytm said in an interview with Tech Crunch that this move by Google is nothing but a PR strategy. He says that app developers will still have to pay exorbitant fees to Google for every transaction they make after crossing $1 million in revenue. While there are many apps that do not cross the $1 million threshold, there are also apps that make a few million per year but are still suffering losses due to the huge investment they have put into development.