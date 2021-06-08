New Income Tax Portal Not Working? How To Fix And All You Need To Know

Filing income tax used to be a huge task for users especially for people with a non-tech background. But, as the country is forced to turn towards technology for inclusive tasks like these, the government has taken some important steps to make it simpler for the users. So, the Income Tax Department has launched the new e-filing website for Income Tax Returns (ITRs) on Monday, June 7, 2021. However, as soon as the new site went live, many users started reporting issues related to "new Income Tax portal not working" issues. If you have been facing similar problems, then here is all you need to know about it.

Details about New Income Tax portal not working

The new e-filing portal launched by the Income Tax Department of India can be accessed at http://www.incometax.gov.in, and while using this website, eligible people can easily follow the procedures. However, due to the extra traffic on the website, the site stopped working temporarily. This is a phenomenon that happens to many sites when they experience traffic that is more than the expected traffic. These problems are quite natural and can be fixed by the organisation internally.

However, we can still try some fixes ourselves if the site is working fine for others. Before trying any fixes, you should also check your network and if you have an active internet connection. Also, run an antivirus check for any malware, and if everything seems fine, then try the hacks mentioned below -

How to fix the New Income Tax portal not working issue?

Close other tabs, extensions, and apps To free up memory: Close every tab except for the one that’s showing the error message. Quit other apps or programs that are running. Pause any app or file downloads. Uninstall extensions you don't need. On the erroring tab, try reloading.

Restart Chrome or any other browser Quit Chrome and reopen it: Windows: Press Ctrl + q. Mac: Press Command key (⌘) + q. Try loading the page again. You can reopen any tabs that were open before: Windows: Press Ctrl + Shift + t. Mac: Press Press Command key (⌘) + Shift + t.



New income tax filing portal features, benefits

The new portal for e-filings is expected to save time, and have more security.

User-friendly technology with immediate procedure of income Tax Returns(ITRs) and quick refunds to taxpayers.

A single dashboard added for all interactions, uploads, and pending actions so that taxpayers don't have to travel through multiple pages.

Taxpayers can now update their profile information with certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.

Taxpayers will be provided with free-of-cost offline and online ITR preparation software with software that will help users to ask questions that can help them in the process.

Taxpayers can now have the assistance of tutorials, videos, call centre and chatbot or live agents.

Multiple payment options including net banking, UPI, credit card and RTGS or NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK