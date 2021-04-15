New Instagram Feature Will Let You Choose If You Wish To Hide Your 'Like' Counts

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri informed netizens on Twitter about a new feature that is going to roll out on Instagram soon. The new update will let users choose whether or not they want to hide the Instagram likes count on a post. This serves as an extension to the existing Instagram hiding likes update but attempts to give its users an option on whether they want to see the like counts on others' posts or not. Facebook will soon start issuing this feature on its platform too. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Instagram hiding likes update.

Instagram Likes Feature

Earlier this March, Instagram had attempted to conduct a test on a small group of people on the feature of hiding the like count. But due to a bug, the feature extended to many more accounts around the world. Fortunately, this addition was taken in a positive light and was basked with appreciation more than previously expected. As a result, Instagram has become keener on bringing further development to this feature and has shared the possibility of something similar being added to Facebook as well.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri's tweet read, “Last year we started hiding like counts for a small group of people to see if it lessens some pressure when posting to Instagram. Some found this helpful and some still wanted to see like counts, in particular, to track what’s popular. So we’re testing a new option that lets you decide the experience that’s best for you — whether that’s choosing not to see like counts on anyone else’s posts, turning them off for your own posts, or keeping the original experience.”

So we’re testing a new option that lets you decide the experience that’s best for you – whether that’s choosing not to see like counts on anyone else’s posts, turning them off for your own posts, or keeping the original experience. — Adam Mosseri ðŸ˜· (@mosseri) April 14, 2021

Basically, Instagram users will now get to choose whether they want to see the likes or not. They can even choose to switch on or off the likes count on particular posts. The idea behind this update is to hold users responsible for their own experience on Instagram. Although many had appreciated the idea of not being able to see Instagram likes and succumb to social pressure, a small lot of people had expressed otherwise. To put an end to the debate, the feature to choose your own experience may be the best bet.

Image Source: Shutterstock