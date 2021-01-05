New Year Zoom Backgrounds: Get The Best 2021 Zoom Backgrounds For Live Calls

Video conferencing platform Zoom has grown rapidly over the last few months and it continues to be among the most used video calling services for people. The online platform is not only preferred by working professionals, but it is also used by people who are looking for casual communication with their family and friends.

Interestingly, the video calling service also comes loaded with useful built-in tools and functionalities. One of the many interesting features is the ability to virtually change your background during live calls. This is obviously one of the highly used features as users can easily alter their backgrounds during special events and celebrate any occasion with those close to them. The feature can also be used by people to celebrate New Year with friends and family members. However, if you are looking to celebrate it virtually, you may also be looking for a fitting background to set the tone.

Luckily, you can choose from a wide range of New Year Zoom backgrounds and use it as your virtual background for the Zoom call. Today, we take you through some of the best 2021 Zoom background that you can use with the video calling service.

Also Read | How To Use Snapchat Filters On Zoom: Ready To Have Some Fun?

New Year Zoom backgrounds

Image credits: Vladislav Murashko | Pexels

Image credits: visionpic.net | Pexels

Image credits: Olia Danilevich | Pexels

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska | Pexels

Also Read | Zoom Reports Big 3Q Gains, But Slowing Growth Sinks Stock

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska | Pexels

Image credits: Vladislav Murashko | Pexels

Image credits: Olya Kobruseva

Also Read | WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

How to set a virtual background in Zoom?

You can easily set up a virtual background in Zoom using these steps:

Step 1: Sign in to Zoom and click on 'Account Settings' under the 'Account Management' option.

Step 2: From the 'Meeting' tab, head over to the 'Virtual Background' tab and enable the feature.

Step 3: Choose one of Zooms's defaults backgrounds or upload your own by clicking on the '+' icon. You can set the pictures displayed above or try out other funny Zoom backgrounds from the company's default background images.

Step 4: Select an image from your computer library and hit the upload button.

Users should note that there aren't any size restrictions for uploading the images, however, Zoom recommends cropping the background as such that it matches the aspect ratio of your camera.

Also Read | How To Get Video Filters On Zoom? Enhance Your Appearance In 4 Simple Steps

Image credits: Vladislav Murashko | Pexels