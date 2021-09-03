Last Updated:

No Need To Say 'Hey Google' After Google Assistance Quick Phrase Update Rolls Out

An app breakdown reveals that the latest Google Assistant APK contains code for a new feature called Google Quick Phrase detection for specific tasks.

Google Assistant is the voice-based search tool provided by Google on all Android devices. Using the Google Voice Assistant, users can do a lot of things on their smartphone, such as making calls, setting up reminders or alarms, playing music, replying to text messages and much more. All that can be done by either saying ‘Hey Google’ or pressing on the microphone at the Google Search Bar on the home screen.

However, now the American company is working on a feature that will not require users to activate the voice assistant by saying ‘Hey Google’ and give a voice command directly. Keep reading to know more about the Google Quick Phrase update and when the Quick Phrase update is coming out.

Google Quick Phrases will execute commands without the need to say 'Hey Google'

According to a report by 9to5Google, Google Assistant’s latest APK contains lines of code that hint at the possibility of a feature that was previously codenamed Guacamole, also known as Voice Shortcuts. In their breakdown of the latest APK, 9to5Google “managed to enable the Assistant settings page for Quick Phrases”. The report says that Google Assistant will be able to do several tasks without the user waking up the assistant by saying 'Hello Google' or 'Ok Google'. Once the feature is enabled for everyone, users will have to select which tasks they want to be done through the feature. For those wondering about the security of the feature, user recognition through Voice Match will work with the Google Quick Phrase update.

There are multiple commands that can be added to a user's list 

The commands added by the user will appear in a section, along with a menu at the bottom to select from and add to the list. In the application, these commands are categorised as To-Dos, Timers, Media Controls, Recommended, Alarms, Connect, General Info and Lights. At the last page of the application, a menu displays information about devices where the commands will work, hinting that smart displays and speakers like Google Home Mini will also be able to execute the Google Quick Phrases command. The list of commands shared by 9to5Google is given below.

  • Set alarms: “Set an alarm for 7 a.m.”

  • Cancel alarms: “Cancel the alarm”
  • Show alarms: “What time is my alarm set for?”
  • Send broadcasts: “Send a broadcast”
  • Respond to calls: “Answer” & “Decline”
  • Ask about time: “What time is it?”
  • Ask about weather: “What’s the weather?”
  • Turn lights on & off: “Turn the lights on”
  • Turn lights up & down: “Increase the brightness”
  • Control volume: “Turn up the volume”
  • Pause & resume music: “Pause the music”
  • Skip tracks: “Skip this song”
  • Set timers: “Set a timer for 2 minutes”
  • Cancel timers: “Cancel the timer”
  • Pause & resume timers: “Pause the timer”
  • Reset timers: “Reset the timer”
  • Show timers: “How much time is left?”
  • Reminders: “Create a reminder”
  • Family notes: “Create a family note”
