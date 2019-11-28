The Debate
#InstagramDown #FacebookDown | Instagram, Facebook Hit With Global Outage 

Apps

While most of the users are unable to load the news feed, some users are unable to log into Facebook's photo and video-sharing social media platform. 

Updated On:
Facebook

It seems like Instagram and Facebook is hit with yet another global outage since many users are complaining that they are not able to access either of these two social media services. 

#InstagramDown #FacebookDown

According to downdetector.in, the number of users facing problems with Instagram and Facebook is on the rise. It seems like the problem started after 7:30 pm IST. 

While most of the users are unable to load the news feed, some users are unable to log into Facebook's photo and video-sharing social media platform. 

According to live outage map on down detector website, most of the affected users are from European countries and South America. 

This is how Twitterati is reacting to Instagram and Facebook outage:

This story is developing... 

Published:
COMMENT
