On Friendship Day, Play The Classic 'Rock Paper Scissor' Game On Snapchat

Snapchat continues to be one of the most popular photos and videos sharing platforms where users connect with their family members and friends. This Friendship Day, users can give a musical twist to their Snaps by creating a collage with their friend featuring the iconic friendship day song Yaaron by KK - fondly remembered as India’s versatile playback singer.

Snapchat releases new Rock Paper Scissor AR Lens game

Adding a classic spin to the occasion is the ‘Rock Paper Scissors’ AR Lens game created by Snap’s official lens creator Gayathri Mohan from Chennai who is a part of Snap AR Network. She has been learning and creating different Snap lenses on Lens Studio and her keen interest in AR has led her to create the classic game of all time. Friends can engage in this fun game of Rock Paper Scissors to celebrate their friendship or use the game to decide who chooses the hangout spot for the day!

The stage is also set for Snap’s community-driven entertainment video platform, Spotlight to play host to a range of fun, engaging content and banter amongst friends. With #FriendsOnSnapchat, the Indian Snapchatter community will be able to show what or who means a lot to them as a friend while #MySnapSquad will see them sharing montages of best shared moments amongst friends.

Spotlight surfaces the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place and allows anyone to reach a massive audience if they make a great Snap! With these Friendship Day special activations, Spotlight will help a new generation of creators make their way to centre stage, with their friendships, passions and talents on full display. Snapchatters can also use the newly launched Friendship Day Bitmojis to interact with their friends while celebrating.