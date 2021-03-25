OnePlus 9 Amazon Quiz Live From March 24: Get Answers To Win The Smartphone

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prize to products. This time, the e-commerce giant puts a bet on the OnePlus 9 series. To stand a chance at winning the smartphone, the user will have to answer product trivia. Check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Quiz.

Oneplus 9 Amazon Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the Play & Win section that will boast a number of product-based quizzes, one of them being the Oneplus 9 series quiz.

Oneplus 9 Amazon Quiz Answers

Q.1 - OnePlus 9 Pro comes with ___W Wireless

A - 50 W

Q.2 - OnePlus 9 series gets a day's power in ___ minutes with warp charge 65T

A - 15 mins

Q.3 - The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G come with __

A - Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

Q.4 - The OnePlus 9 Pro's Fluid Display 2.0 comes with ___ and ___.

A - LTPO Technology and Smart 120 Hz

Q.5 - OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro come with __ MP ultra-wide-angle lens

A - 50MP

Q.6 - OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon ___.

A - 870

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 16, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #OnePlus9seriesAmazonQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

Image Credit: Shutterstock