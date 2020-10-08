Oppo A15 Quiz Today, October 8, 2020: Answer One Question For A Chance To Win Oppo A15

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Oppo quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win a brand new Oppo smartphone. The Amazon Quiz for October 8, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an Oppo F17 or Amazon Pay balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Oppo A15 quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Mirzapur Quiz Answers For October 7th; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon quiz today - Quiz details

Today’s Amazon Oppo quiz prize: Oppo F17 or Amazon Pay balance

Oppo F17 or Amazon Pay balance Amazon quiz date: October 7, 12:00 AM IST to October 30, 2020, 11:59 PM IST

October 7, 12:00 AM IST to October 30, 2020, 11:59 PM IST Winners announcement date: November 1

Also Read | Amazon Fashion Quiz Answers For October 7th; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 1,000

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

An Oppo A15 will be awarded to only a few lucky winners in this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Oppo A15 quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, October 8 2020: Amazon ₹20,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

How to play the Amazon Oppo A15 quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in into your Amazon account (You can create a new account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: To enter the Oppo A15 quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Oppo A15 Quiz' banner and hit 'Tap to Spin'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: Answer the question correctly for a chance to win the prize.

Oppo A15 quiz answers – October 8, 2020

Question. How many back cameras are there in the A15?

Answer: 3

Also Read | Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers Oct 7: Win Fossil Smarrtwatch & OnePlus 8

Image credits: Shutterstock