Parag Agarwal Was 'focused', 'extremely Organised': IIT Bombay Prof. On New Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey confirmed his resignation as Twitter CEO an hour after reports about the same started surfacing. The 45-year-old revealed that Indian-born Parag Agarwal will be leading the company from now. Agarwal, a former IIT Bombay student, who had joined Twitter in 2011 and worked his way to becoming the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) by 2018, was reportedly one of the 'first choices' of the company's co-founder Jack Dorsey to succeed him.

Parag's skills and talent have not just been attested by the former Twitter CEO, who was described as an 'absolute legend' by the company, but also by his former teachers. Parag's professors recall him as one of the brightest and smartest students they have taught.

Prof Supratim Biswas, Computer Science, and Engineering, IIT Bombay, described Parag as a "well-behaved, focused, extremely organised and topper material."

'No wonder that at a young age he has earned this distinction:' Prof Supratim Biswas

Speaking about the new Twitter CEO, Parag Agarwal, Prof Supratim Biswas revealed that Agarwal, who joined IIT Bombay in 2001 and completed his degree in 2005, was focused from the very start. The professor said that the university only gets 'toppers' and "to top within them needs a special calibre."

"Parag definitely had it. There is no wonder that at a young age he has earned this distinction," Biswas said.

The professor went on to describe him as a 'well-behaved' and 'focused' student. He further called him 'extremely organised' and 'topper material.' The professor recalled that Agarwal was also honoured with a young alumnus award from IIT Bombay for his achievements.

After completing BTech from India's prestigious institute, Agarwal went on to pursue PhD in computer science from Stanford University. Agarwal completed his schooling at Atomic Energy Central School in 2001. He has also won a gold medal at the international physics olympiad in Turkey.

Parag Agarwal 'honoured and humbled' as he thanks Jack Dorsey

Expressing his gratitude, Parag issued a statement wherein he wrote, "Thank You Jack. I'm honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship". Remembering his time in the company, Agarwal added, "The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Let's show the world Twitter's full potential".

Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

According to Dorsey, the Twitter board ran a rigorous process and has unanimously chosen Parag as the next CEO. "He's been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs", said Dorsey in his statement. "Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and Humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as CEO is bone-deep", he added.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

(Image: @18soby/Twitter)