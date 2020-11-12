Parler Vs Facebook: What Is Parler? Who Owns It? Know All Details Here

In recent times, Facebook has been called out, especially by supporters of certain political parties, for censoring content posted on its platform. Facebook has, in recent times, doubled down on its content filtration systems, which can be interpreted as preventing free speech. So, many people went in search of a free speech platform, and this is the reason why many users have been shifting to the Parler app which is reportedly an unbiased microblogging and social networking service. Here is all about Parler vs Facebook, have a look.

Parler vs Facebook

After the declaration of the US Presidential election 2020, many people took to Facebook and other social media platforms to present their views and opinions. However, the organisation has been preventing many people from posting their personal views and opinions. This is due to the company's quest against hate speech and online negativity. Nevertheless, angry users have been looking for space where they can freely speak about whatever they feel. Parler has proven to be one of the options to switch to in terms of freedom to express one's ideas.

What is Parler?

Launched in August 2018, Parler is a United States-based microblogging and social networking service. The social platform has successfully termed itself as an unbiased platform where users are free to express their views online. However, as per Techcrunch, it has faced a lot of backlash for having a significant user base of Trump supporters, Conservatives, and Saudi nationalists. Nevertheless, it has also been said that the posts on the website often contain conspiracy theories, antisemitism, and more.

Parler reviews

Parler is currently the No. 1 application on iOS App Store in the News section, however, the app currently has 4.3 stars out of 5 stars on App Store. Nevertheless, the US-based app seems to have incurred only 3 stars out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store App. The Parler app for Android has managed to get 1 million downloads, as of writing this article.

Who owns Parler App?

Parler is making a lot of news for being a non-biased space for users to express freely on the internet. This is why many users are wondering about the owners of the social platform. The co-founders of Parler social platforms are John Matze and Jared Thomson. The app was launched in the year 2018, and Matze is the CEO of the organisation.

